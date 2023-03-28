Visitors flock to see David sculpture after Florida uproar

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Visitors have flocked to see Michelangelo’s David sculpture in Florence following the uproar over the Renaissance masterpiece at a Florida school. Tourists, many of them Americans on spring break or studying abroad, were reacting to the decision by Tallahassee Classical School board to pressure the school principal to resign after an image of the David was shown to a sixth-grade art class. One parent said it was pornographic; two others complained they hadn’t been warned in advance it would be shown.

