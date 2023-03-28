US, Russia stop sharing nuke data under faltering New START

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia have stopped sharing biannual nuclear weapons data under the faltering New START arms control treaty. U.S. officials say they had offered to continue to provide such information to Russia even after President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the treaty, but that Moscow had declined to share its own data. Therefore, the officials said Tuesday the U.S. informed Russia that it will no longer provide that information. New START is the last remaining arms control treaty between the U.S. and Russia. It has been severely tested by Russia’s war in Ukraine and has been on life support for more than a month since Putin announced Russia would no longer comply with its requirements.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.