‘The Big Door Prize’ asks deep questions about happiness

NEW YORK (AP) — Are you living your best life? Are you sure? Those are some of the deep questions residents of the fictional town of Deerfield are dealing with as they confront fulfilling their life potential in the new Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize” premiering Wednesday. The premise is this: One day a mysterious machine appears in the local store, offering to reveal to every user a specialized card printed with what they should be, like “Meteorologist,” “Healer,” “Storyteller” and “Undertaker.” Each of the 10 half-hour episodes takes turns exploring how members of the community are handling their results. Some quit their jobs, begin new hobbies or act differently.

