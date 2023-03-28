Police in Belgium arrest 8 people in counterterrorism raids

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police officers in Belgium have arrested eight people during counterterrorism raids across the country as part of operations aimed at thwarting possible terror attacks. The federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Antwerp police carried out five searches in Merksem, Borgerhout, Deurne, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and Eupen on Monday night. The prosecutor’s office said five persons were arrested but could not give details about what was found. Brussels police carried out raids in the nearby localities of Zaventem, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Schaerbeek as part of a separate case and arrested three people.

