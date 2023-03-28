Police: Impaired semi driver kills 4 people changing tire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer that hit a van alongside an interstate in east Tennessee — killing four people who were changing a tire and critically injuring another — was impaired. Kingsport Police said in a statement that 60-year-old Saul A. Carrera of New York was traveling south on Interstate 81 Sunday when the vehicle veered onto the shoulder, sideswiping the van and hitting five males from Tennessee and Alabama who were trying to repair the tire. Police say officers determined Carrera was impaired based on observations and evidence collected at the scene. He was taken to jail Monday after being released from the hospital. Online records don’t say whether he has an attorney.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.