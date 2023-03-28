Skip to Content
Mayor: Philadelphia water will not be tainted by spill

By RON TODT and MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say  city’s water system will not be affected by contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River. Health officials just upstream in Bucks County said a burst pipe late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex-finishing solution into the river. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans, and no known adverse health effects have been reported. Philadelphia officials say no trace of contamination was ever found in the city’s water system, and they are now confident that the threat has passed.

