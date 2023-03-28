No felony charges for masked day care workers scaring kids

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a grand jury has declined to bring felony charges against four former day care workers filmed scaring young children while wearing Halloween masks. However, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Tuesday that the charges were sent to Monroe County Justice Court as misdemeanors and will go before a judge later. The videos show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a mask similar to one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” Children are seen crying and at times running in fear.

