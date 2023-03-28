Harris out to reframe US views on Africa, foster partnership
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and FRANCIS KOKUTSE
Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has announced more than $1 billion in public and private funding for women’s economic empowerment in Africa. Harris made the announcement during a meeting with six Ghanaian female entrepreneurs. It was her final event in Ghana before continuing to Tanzania and Zambia for her weeklong tour in Africa. Washington is trying to build partnerships on the African continent. Harris is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa this year as the U.S. steps up its outreach. She’s paid particular attention to economic development and young people during her time in Ghana.