Greek prime minister calls general election for May 21

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right prime minister has called a May 21 general election as his party’s long-standing lead in opinion polls has declined in the aftermath of the country’s worst train disaster. A Feb. 28 collision between a passenger train and a freight train left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting the conservative New Democracy party’s support by a half-point to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza, according to opinion polls. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a televised Cabinet meeting that “the country and its citizens need clear skies.” His government’s term is due to end in July, so the election he called Tuesday is not considered early.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.