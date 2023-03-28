Arkansas sues TikTok, Meta over privacy, child safety claims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is suing TikTok and Facebook parent Meta over concerns about the safety of children on the platforms and protections of users’ private data. The state on Tuesday filed two lawsuits against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. It filed a third lawsuit against Meta, which also owns Instagram. The state announced the lawsuit as TikTok faces growing questions about the safety of its users’ data. Both the FBI and officials with the Federal Communications Commission have raised data worries about TikTok. A similar lawsuit against TikTok was filed last year by the state of Indiana. Arkansas’ lawsuits accuse the platforms of violating the state’s deceptive trade practices law.

