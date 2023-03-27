Indonesia’s stance on Israel overshadows world soccer event

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia could lose its chance to host a global youth soccer tournament, and its chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, after refusing to welcome a team from Israel. The tournament, planned for May 20-June 11, could be delayed or moved after the official draw for group assignments in the Under-20 World Cup, was called off Friday after protests over Israel’s participation. The ceremony was supposed to take place in Bali, but earlier this month the island’s governor, Wayan Koster, called for a ban on the Israeli team playing there because of Indonesia’s support for the Palestinian cause. Indonesia’s refusal to recognize Israel has caused both countries to miss global sporting events before.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.