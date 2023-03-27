Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to US

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One hand-crocheted blanket came with a note saying “Welcome to the USA” and advising the recipient to dress warmly in Vermont. It was among at least 86 blankets sewn, knitted and crocheted by crafters as gifts for refugees to welcome them to their new community in Vermont. It’s part of the national Welcome Blanket project, a crowd-sourced artistic action supporting refugees settling in the U.S. The crafters attach a note to their blankets with details about their own family history with immigration or migration. The blankets that were made for the Vermont project were on display at a local museum before they were given away to refugees and immigrants last week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.