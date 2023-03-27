Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to US
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One hand-crocheted blanket came with a note saying “Welcome to the USA” and advising the recipient to dress warmly in Vermont. It was among at least 86 blankets sewn, knitted and crocheted by crafters as gifts for refugees to welcome them to their new community in Vermont. It’s part of the national Welcome Blanket project, a crowd-sourced artistic action supporting refugees settling in the U.S. The crafters attach a note to their blankets with details about their own family history with immigration or migration. The blankets that were made for the Vermont project were on display at a local museum before they were given away to refugees and immigrants last week.