Eyes on abstention as Cubans vote for National Assembly

HAVANA (AP) — Cubans are voting in National Assembly elections with attention focused on voter turnout amid a deep economic and migratory crisis. With 470 candidates running for the legislature’s 470 seats, and no opposition challengers, the election’s outcome is a foregone conclusion. Voters essentially will do no more than endorse a slate of candidates vetted by Communist Party officials, critics say. What observers will be watching Sunday is whether a trend in declining voter participation continues. Participation in elections in Cuba is high but has been on the decline for a decade.

