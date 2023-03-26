12 injured in apartment floor collapse near university

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a dozen people were injured in the collapse of a second-story floor inside an apartment complex near a western Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police told the Tribune-Review that seven people were taken to hospitals and five others were treated at the scene after the 11:50 p.m. Saturday collapse at Elm by Traverse Commons about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the victims had injuries ranging from serious to minor. He said it’s unclear how many people were inside the three-story building and how many of the victims were students or their guests.

