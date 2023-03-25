Snowfall, heavy rain in Afghanistan kill at least 3

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan government spokesman says snowfall and heavy rain have killed at least three people, including a child. The severe weather hit nine provinces in different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of homes have been partially or completely destroyed and farmland has been ruined, the spokesman said Saturday. Government departments have provided families with basic necessities, such as food, tents, and blankets, and teams are being dispatched to survey the affected areas.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.