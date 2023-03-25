Mexican kid’s comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies at 88

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xavier López, a Mexican children’s comic better known by his stage name, “Chabelo,” has died at 88. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote in his Twitter account that his own eldest son “woke up early to see him (on television more than 40 years ago.” López, who was no relation to the president, usually performed dressed in kid’s clothing well into his 70s. His best-known work, the Sunday variety show “En Familia con Chabelo”, ran an astonishing 48 years from 1967 to 2015. The comic’s family wrote on his fan page that López “died suddenly on abdominal complications.”

