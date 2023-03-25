Jehovah’s Witnesses mourn victims of Hamburg shooting

BERLIN (AP) — Members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany have held a memorial service for the six people killed during a mass shooting at a religious service in Hamburg this month. A 35-year-old German man who opened fire during the March 9 service killed himself as police arrived. Officials said the he had left the Hamburg congregation “voluntarily, but apparently not on good terms,” about a year and a half ago. The attack wounded nine people, including a pregnant woman who lost her unborn child. A member of the faith who gave a sermon at Saturday’s service expressed gratitude to the police for preventing more deaths and to the medical personnel who tended to the wounded.

