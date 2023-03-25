Israeli FM: UAE pardons Israeli citizen after drug sentence

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli officials say the United Arab Emirates has pardoned an Israeli woman after initially sentencing her to death for drug possession. Fida Kiwan’s case tested the nascent ties between the two countries, who normalized relations in 2020. Fida Kiwan was reportedly arrested in early 2021 with half a kilogram (over 1 pound) of cocaine that she claimed did not belong to her. The UAE, which has harsh drug laws, later commuted the death sentence to life in prison. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Kiwan returned to Israel overnight Saturday. There was no immediate comment from UAE officials.

