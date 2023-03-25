After tornado, harrowing tales of survival in Mississippi

SILVER CITY, Miss. (AP) — Residents of rural Mississippi have recounted harrowing tales of survival after a deadly tornado tore through the state Friday night. In the tiny town of Silver City in the western part of the state, homes were ripped right off their foundations, leaving scattered piles of debris in their wake. About 30 miles away, the small town of Rolling Fork was also flattened. Residents described seeking refuge in bathtubs and hallways and covering loved ones with their bodies as the twister surged around them. Officials say the tornado killed at least 25 people in Mississippi and one person in Alabama as it surged nearly 170 miles across the Deep South.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press

