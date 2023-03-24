Hong Kong fire forces 3,400 people to evacuate

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze at a warehouse that forced 3,400 people to evacuate, including students. The government says the fire broke out at about 2 p.m. Friday at the warehouse on Fat Tseung Street in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area in Kowloon. Thick smoke was seen pouring out from the building. Police say two people who worked near the site felt sick after inhaling thick smoke, and people from four schools and one residential building nearby had to be evacuated. Police said the number of people involved in the evacuation is likely to rise. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

