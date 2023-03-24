Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has sentenced a 16-year-old Florida boy to life in prison for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate. The Friday morning sentencing followed a two-day hearing for 16-year-old Aiden Fucci, who pleaded guilty in February to killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey on Mother’s Day in 2021. Judge Lee R. Smith calls it was one of the “most difficult and shocking” cases ever in St. Johns County, Florida. Fucci wasn’t eligible for the death penalty and his case may be reviewed in 25 years under Florida law. The judge noted the tremendous toll this has taken on the girl’s family.

