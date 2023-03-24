Fiery Maryland tanker crash injures driver, closes lanes

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say a fiery crash involving a tanker truck full of fuel briefly shut down the Interstate 795 expressway where it meets the Baltimore Beltway on Friday morning. News outlets posted photos and video from the scene showing flames along the roadway and dark smoke billowing into the sky. Maryland State Police say the driver was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. No other injuries were reported. The crash initially shut down all lanes of the expressway, but officials said southbound lanes have reopened and the fire has been extinguished. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

