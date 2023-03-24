EU leaders grapple with bank risks as economy weakens

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gauging the risk of a banking crisis developing from recent global financial turmoil and hitting an already weak economy. The deliberations Friday by EU government heads in Brussels follow U.S. regulators shutting down two U.S. banks and a Swiss-orchestrated takeover of troubled lender Credit Suisse by rival UBS. The emergency actions on both sides of the Atlantic revived memories of the 2008 global financial meltdown and the ensuing EU sovereign debt crisis, which almost broke apart the euro currency now shared by 20 European countries. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters that “for the moment, we see no reason to be worried.”

