Why you should bench credit cards for March Madness bets

An estimated 68 million Americans are expected to place bets on this years NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And with a recent explosion in legalized online sports gambling across the United States, the opportunities to bet on this year’s bracket will reach far beyond your office pool. But should you give into the madness of using your credit card to place bets on popular gambling sites? From unpredictable fees and credit score implications to an increased risk of addictive behavior, here’s why your credit card is better off riding the bench.

