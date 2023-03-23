UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder after men were set on fire near mosques. The West Midlands Police force said Mohammed Abbkr was charged over attacks in London and Birmingham, central England. The suspect is due to appear in court on Thursday. Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents. One was near an Islamic center in the Ealing area of west London on Feb. 27 and another near a mosque in Birmingham on Monday. The 70-year-old Birmingham victim remains in a hospital with severe injuries. The 82-year-old man attacked in Ealing suffered severe burns to his face and arms.

