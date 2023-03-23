‘Scream as loud as you can’: 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel

NEW YORK (AP) — Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost. It happened Tuesday on Staten Island. In audio released by the fire department, 911 dispatchers work to pinpoint the boys’ exact location and then tell them to scream once rescuers are close enough to hear. The five boys were 11 and 12 years old. They crawled into a storm drain and called 911 after they couldn’t find their way back. They were rescued after about an hour in the tunnel. None had significant injuries.

