Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss restoring diplomatic relations

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry says the kingdom is in talks with Syria to resume consular services for the first time since 2012, according to Saudi state media. State-owned Al Ekhbariya TV reported the discussions Thursday, citing a source in the Saudi foreign ministry. Saudi and Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The kingdom has backed the Syrian opposition against the Damascus government during Syria’s uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011. However, in recent years a regional rapprochement has been brewing. Last month’s devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey sparked international sympathy and speeded up the process, with Saudi and other Arab countries sending aid shipments to Damascus.

