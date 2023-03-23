Russian officials seek another opposition activist’s arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has issued an order to arrest an opposition activist on charges of disparaging the military, and authorities have declared other activists and bloggers “foreign agents” amid efforts to muzzle criticism of Russia’s action in Ukraine. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday ordered the arrest of Maxim Katz, an opposition activist and blogger who has left Russia. He is accused of spreading false information about the Russian military, charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

