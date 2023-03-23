Rio police raid slum to arrest drug lords, 13 people killed

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Brazil have exchanged fire with gunmen during a raid on one of Rio de Janeiro’s slums to arrest alleged drug traffickers, and authorities say 13 people were killed in the violence. Police say Thursday’s raid was tied to drug traffickers originally from the northern state of Para, where more than 40 police officers have been slain since 2021. Rio police say all people who died during the operation were criminals. They add that two suspects have been arrested and two women were wounded.

