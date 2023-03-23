Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years for Modi defamation in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has found opposition leader Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname. He was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison. Gandhi won’t go to jail immediately as the court granted bail for 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict. The case against Gandhi dates back to an election rally in 2019 where he asked why all thieves have Modi as their surname. In his speech, Gandhi named fugitive Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, banned Indian Premier League boss Lalit Modi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is a common last name in western Gujarat state where the complaint was filed. Gandhi says his remarks were meant to highlight corruption and were not directed against any community.