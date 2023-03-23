Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia police officer has been fired after fatally shooting a shoplifting suspect last month following a foot chase at a busy shopping mall. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced the dismissal Thursday at a press conference in which he also released body camera footage showing the Feb. 22 shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson outside Tysons Corner Center. Davis said two officers who chased Johnson that night used their weapons; the one who shot the fatal round has been fired, while the other officer remains on restricted duty as the investigation continues. Johnson’s family saw the video on Wednesday. The family’s lawyer characterized Johnson’s death as an execution.

