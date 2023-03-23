Mozambicans vow to keep marching for deceased protest rapper
By TOM GOULD
Associated Press
MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambican fans of deceased protest rapper Azagaia have vowed to keep marching in his honor, even though police violently dispersed demonstrations in Maputo and other cities last week. David Fardo, an organizer of the marches, said peaceful demonstrations will go ahead with or without police authorization. He did not say when or where new marches would take place. Thousands assembled in cities across Mozambique last week to pay tribute to Azagaia, a rare outspoken government critic who died on March 9 at the age of 38. Although the assemblies were peaceful police fired tear gas and arrested some marchers.