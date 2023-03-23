Missouri school to stay closed after contamination scare

A Missouri grade school that was shut down last year amid concerns of possible radioactive contamination will not reopen. Jana Elementary School, in the St. Louis County town of Florissant, closed in October after a private study indicated the presence of contamination. The study was funded by lawyers whose clients were suing over radioactive waste in Coldwater Creek, which runs near the school. Though a follow-up study by the Army Corps of Engineers and a third study found no signs of contamination, the school never reopened. A statement from the Hazelwood School District Thursday said staff and students will remain in the schools they were moved to.

