Massachusetts train derails, no hazardous cargo reported

AYER, Mass. (AP) — Some freight train cars have derailed in Massachusetts but the fire department says no hazardous materials were on board. The Ayer Fire Department said in a tweet that the train derailed around noon Thursday. Video showed several railcars that were being hauled by Norfolk Southern engines that appear to have toppled off the tracks onto their sides. Norfolk Southern was the rail operator at the center of a fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in early February in which abut 50 cars derailed, spilling hazardous materials, and forcing evacuations of area residents.

