Judge allows anonymous jury for Trump rape lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors’ names will be kept secret at the upcoming trial of a writer’s rape lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. A federal judge in New York made that ruling Thursday. He cited what he called “a very strong risk” that jurors would otherwise face harassment, pressure and invasions of privacy. The case is set to go to trial next month. Trump’s accuser says he raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. He denies it and says he doesn’t even know her. Anonymous juries are unusual, particularly outside criminal cases. The Associated Press and the Daily News of New York objected to the plan for the civil case.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.