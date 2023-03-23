Japan’s winning WBC team drops in on Prime Minister Kishida

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida might have had his most enjoyable day in office when Japan’s winning World Baseball Classic team paid a visit. He was beaming when a gold medal from the winning team was placed around his neck and also happy when he received a large card in a frame containing each player’s signature. Japan won the WBC by beating the United States in the final game 3-2. It was Japan’s third title in the WBC tournament. The United States and the Dominican Republic have each won it once.

