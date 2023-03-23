EU leaders set to endorse more military support for Ukraine
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU leaders are set to endorse a deal aimed at sending Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery shells within the next 12 months to help the country repel Russia’s invasion forces. The fast-track procedure was adopted during a meeting of foreign ministers earlier this week and leaders gathered at a summit in Brussels on Thursday will give it a political blessing, according to several diplomats. With Ukraine facing shortages of ammunition to fight Russia, the idea of setting up a joint purchasing plan of action similar to the one devised during the coronavirus pandemic to buy vaccines was first brought to the table last month by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.