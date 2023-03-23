Death toll from Pakistan, Afghanistan quake rises to 21
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say the death toll from a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck much of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan earlier this week has risen to 21, after eight more deaths were reported in remote areas. They said on Thursday that 10 died in Afghanistan and 11 in Pakistan. More than more than 130 people were reported injured when roofs of hundreds of homes collapsed when the temblor rattled this South Asian region late on Tuesday. Many spent a sleepless night outside, fearing aftershocks. Most of the damage was reported in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.