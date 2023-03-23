Court weighs release of records in Sanford child porn probe

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Attorneys have taken their fight over whether to unseal more documents in the 2019 child pornography investigation of billionaire banker T. Denny Sanford to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The banker and philanthropist is seeking to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants in the case. But the Argus Leader and ProPublica contend they should be public. In 2019, state investigators began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm. The South Dakota attorney general’s office subsequently declined to file charges against Sanford, saying it found no prosecutable offenses in its jurisdiction.

