Army: Decorated soldier killed in South Carolina shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army is identifying a decorated 20-year soldier as one of the five people killed in a shooting at a South Carolina home. Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, 38, was killed Tuesday night by a former soldier in the slaying that officials say left three sleeping children dead before the shooter killed himself. Officials say Evans worked with the children’s mother and happened to be at the home. The Virginia native joined the Army in July 2002 and served in Iraq and Kuwait. The U.S. Army says Evans was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and another recognition for valor under fire. State Sen. Thomas McElveen, a Democrat who represents Sumter, says Evans “was a hero.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

