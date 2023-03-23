‘Appalling’: Southern Africa counts toll of Cyclone Freddy

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The World Health Organization says the death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which ravaged Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique over the past two months, now stands at more than 600 people. Aid agencies are scrambling to meet the soaring humanitarian needs amid fears of rising cholera cases, malnutrition and large numbers of displaced families. WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in an online briefing Thursday that the cyclone has left an appalling humanitarian situation in its wake and concerted humanitarian assistance is needed. The long-lasting cyclone destroyed houses, roads, farmland and hospitals and has stretched the capacity of health facilities, claiming 605 lives among the more than 1.4 million affected people as of Mar. 20 in the three countries.

