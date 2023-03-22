US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it plans to release next month the results of the long-delayed government review of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Congress and the public will get a chance to see an assessment of what went wrong as America ended its longest war. The August 2021 pullout of U.S. troops led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government and military and the return to power of the Taliban. In the aftermath, President Joe Biden directed that a broad review examine “every aspect of this from top to bottom.” It was originally set to be released at the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal but was delayed while agencies continued their work.

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

