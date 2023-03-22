Syria says Israel attacked Aleppo airport, no casualties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says an Israeli airstrike targeted the international airport in the northern city of Aleppo, putting it out of service in the second attack on the facility this month. SANA quoted an unnamed military official in the report. It did not say if Wednesday’s strike caused any casualties. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. Israel has also targeted airports and seaports in government-held parts of Syria, apparently to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran.

