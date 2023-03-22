Report: Killer of Jesuits in Mexico found shot to death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The sister of a drug gang leader accused of murdering two Jesuit priests last year has identified a body found shot to death in northern Mexico as her brother. Prosecutors said they were awaiting tests to determine whether the body was that of accused killer José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.” But the Jesuits in Mexico said Wednesday that the mere fact that Portillo Gil may have been shot to death didn’t mean justice had been done. They said his killing, if confirmed, would only prove the Mexican government can’t catch criminals and has lost control of parts of the country.

