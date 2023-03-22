Police: 6 dead after crash on the Baltimore Beltway

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say at least six people are dead after a crash that closed the Baltimore Beltway in both directions, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Police say troopers were responding around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area. Officials with the Baltimore County Fire Department called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.