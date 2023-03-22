Police: 6 dead after crash on the Baltimore Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say at least six people are dead after a crash that closed the Baltimore Beltway in both directions, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Police say troopers were responding around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area. Officials with the Baltimore County Fire Department called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.