Police: 2 school administrators shot at Denver high school

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say two school administrators were shot at a Denver high school Wednesday morning and the suspect remained at large. The Denver Police Department said the suspect remained at large following the shooting at East High School. Police said the juvenile suspect was no longer believed to be on scene. It was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the school. Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near school.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.