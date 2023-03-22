North Dakota House passes school gender pronoun prohibition

North Dakota public schools and state agencies would be prohibited from using any pronouns for students and employees that don’t reflect their sex at birth, under a bill approved by the legislature. The bill passed the House 60-32 on Wednesday after passing the Senate last month. It requires the signature of Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to become law. In 2021, Burgum vetoed a bill that would have restricted transgender students from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports. But Burgum has not said publicly if he supports this latest measure. Supporters say the bill would ease burdens on teachers, while opponents say it would harm LGBTQ youth.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

