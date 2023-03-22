Mississippi sets tighter restrictions on absentee ballots
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to set tighter restrictions on who can gather other people’s absentee ballots. The new law takes effect July 1. Reeves said the bill he signed Wednesday will ban so-called “ballot harvesting” — the practice of political operatives collecting and handling large numbers of absentee ballots. Opponents say the new restrictions could hurt such people as nursing home administrators or employees who make good-faith efforts to help their residents obtain and mail absentee ballots. The law will take effect a few weeks before Mississippi’s Aug. 8 party primaries for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices.