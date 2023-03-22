Manchester United sale: Deadline extended for 2nd bids

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bidders trying to buy Manchester United have been given more time to submit second offers for the iconic soccer team. The deadline for the latest round of bids had been set for 9 p.m. Wednesday but American merchant bank Raine has agreed to an unspecified extension to allow interested parties to fine-tune their proposals. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has outlined his intention to make a second bid for United and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is also still in the running. Both submitted indicative offers last month. United is expected to become the most expensive sports team in history.

