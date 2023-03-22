Israeli foreign minister visits Poland to restore ties

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Israeli and Polish foreign ministers have met in a step that they are hailing as a breakthrough in restoring a relationship that’s been badly damaged for years due to disagreements over how to remember Polish behavior during the Holocaust. The ministers signed an agreement on Wednesday that they said would allow for the resumption of Israeli youth trips to Poland. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s visit to Poland was the first at that level since 2018. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Israeli President Isaac Herzog plans to attend observances next month for the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

